Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 89,838 shares during the period.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 69,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,344. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
