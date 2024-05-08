Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

