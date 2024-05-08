Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 48,675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 188,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

