Family Asset Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 8,811,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,821,584. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

