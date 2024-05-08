Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 1,657,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

