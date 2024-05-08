Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 470,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

