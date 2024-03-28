Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
