Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

