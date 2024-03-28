CIBC Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$10.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.72.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
