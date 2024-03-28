Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$174.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

About Lassonde Industries

LAS.A stock opened at C$152.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.62. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$95.59 and a one year high of C$159.30. The stock has a market cap of C$466.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -0.16.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

