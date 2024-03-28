Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

