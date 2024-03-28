Accel Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

