FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
FRPH opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $578.17 million, a P/E ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 0.57.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
