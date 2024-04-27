Ilika (LON:IKA) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ilika Stock Performance
IKA opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 1.99. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 24.99 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.68).
About Ilika
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ilika
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.