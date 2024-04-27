Ilika (LON:IKA) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ilika Stock Performance

IKA opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 1.99. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 24.99 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.