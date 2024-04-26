Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.02. 5,264,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.
CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
