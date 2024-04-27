Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Sells £76,800 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Tony Perkins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.72), for a total value of £76,800 ($94,861.66).

Yü Group stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($23.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,082.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,541.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,297.22. Yü Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 450.60 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($23.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,366.86%.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations and maintenance; gas shipping services; and energy data insights and advice, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

