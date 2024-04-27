Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Russell Fryer Sells 50,000 Shares

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,940.71).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:CRTM opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.74. Critical Metals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35).

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

