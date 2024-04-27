Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

