1,137 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $267.52. The company had a trading volume of 701,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.