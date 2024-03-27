First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

FTCS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. 225,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,942. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

