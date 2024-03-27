Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,645,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,411,406. The company has a market capitalization of $572.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

