BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. 62,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,613. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

