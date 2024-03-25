Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$50.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

