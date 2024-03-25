ProSomnus (OSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus Stock Performance

Shares of OSA stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. ProSomnus has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ProSomnus in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of ProSomnus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

