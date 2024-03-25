Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.
Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.