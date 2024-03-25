Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile



Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

