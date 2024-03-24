Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.39 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

