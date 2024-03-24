Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,487 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 5.1% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

