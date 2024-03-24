4,733 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLI by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI opened at $146.42 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

