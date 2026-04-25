Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Grows By 521.1%

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,299 shares, a growth of 521.1% from the March 31st total of 12,606 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantor Equity Partners to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 759,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 381,719 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the period.

Shares of CEPO remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Friday. 17,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Cantor Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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