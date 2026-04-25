First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 95.4% in April

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,282 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 136,990 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,508. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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