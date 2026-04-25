SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €4.42 and last traded at €4.42. 294,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.52.

SGL Carbon Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.81 and its 200 day moving average is €3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products.

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