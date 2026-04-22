Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.19 Million Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Fortive Trading Up 0.1%

FTV opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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