American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.32.

More American Electric Power News

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Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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