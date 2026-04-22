Seaboard Corporation $SEB Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 14,586.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.59% of Seaboard worth $67,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 160.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seaboard by 328.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Seaboard by 20.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB opened at $5,786.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Seaboard Corporation has a 1-year low of $2,437.00 and a 1-year high of $5,989.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,633.34.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

Further Reading

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