Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 2.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $800,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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