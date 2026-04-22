PFG Advisors Sells 51,764 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,764 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,729,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,086,000 after purchasing an additional 642,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,951 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,740,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,565,000 after purchasing an additional 304,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,574,000 after purchasing an additional 264,960 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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