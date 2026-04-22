iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $416.58 and last traded at $416.58, with a volume of 114170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.71.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.34 and its 200-day moving average is $325.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.53.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.2079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 159,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,773,000.

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iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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