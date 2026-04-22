Novem Group Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.71 and its 200-day moving average is $344.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

More Carlisle Companies News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,254.40. This trade represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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