Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $107.97 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at $32,313,622.25. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,444 shares of company stock worth $20,665,049. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 55,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Major broker price-target raises: Bank of America boosted its MS target to $225 (Buy) citing management messaging and business momentum — an analyst-level endorsement that tends to support buying interest. BofA Lifts PT on Morgan Stanley to $225
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital also raised its price target to $220 and kept Outperform — another institutional signal likely to attract demand from research-driven funds. BMO Capital adjusts PT on Morgan Stanley to $220
  • Positive Sentiment: Spot Bitcoin ETF flows have surged recently and Morgan Stanley’s MSBT (its spot BTC ETF) has pulled meaningful inflows — positive for MS’s wealth/asset-management fee narrative and AUM growth potential. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Add $996M as Flows Near Record High
  • Positive Sentiment: Momentum and media coverage: recent write-ups and weekly performance commentary (MS up vs. peers) can draw ETF and momentum flows into MS stock. That technical interest can amplify analyst-driven moves. MS up 6.29% in One Week
  • Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing research activity: Morgan Stanley’s research franchise remains active (new coverage/targets across T‑Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and others). That strengthens the firm’s advisory/research positioning but is a longer-term reputation signal rather than an immediate earnings driver. Morgan Stanley Assumes Coverage of T‑Mobile
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst chatter about MS strategy and stock picks (e.g., memory/AI calls) highlights the firm’s market role but doesn’t directly change MS earnings—so mixed/neutral near term. 5 Morgan Stanley Stock Picks Leading 2026 Strategy
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: MS disclosed an Eric F. Grossman sale of 11,118 shares (~$2.1M) and other insider disposals were reported — aggregated insider sales can weigh on near-term sentiment even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Sale: Eric Grossman
  • Negative Sentiment: Additional SEC-filed insider sales reported in media (multi-million dollar disposals) amplify the negative read for some investors and can pressure the stock despite positive analyst notes. Morgan Stanley Insider Sells

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

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