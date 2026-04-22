Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $563.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $560.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company.

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Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $492.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $434.06 and a 52-week high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total transaction of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,785. This trade represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lennox International by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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