Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $429,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,935.17. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 8,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $2,437,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,613,209.08. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.02 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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