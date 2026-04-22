Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $54,314,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,511,000 after purchasing an additional 282,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,019,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,235,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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