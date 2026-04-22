Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DTE opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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