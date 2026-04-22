Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 938.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

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