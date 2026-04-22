Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 201,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,443 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE T opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

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About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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