Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 201,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,443 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.
AT&T Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE T opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
Key Stories Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target, arguing AT&T’s turnaround and focus on core connectivity justify upside — this provides institutional validation that can support the stock. Morgan Stanley Assumes Coverage of AT&T Inc. (T)
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T and Citi refreshed the AT&T Points Plus Card to add bill discounts, 2x points on AT&T services and other perks — a product that could help retention and ARPU among wireless and broadband customers. AT&T and Citi Enhance the AT&T Points Plus Card
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and “affordable blue chip” write-ups highlight AT&T’s 4%+ yield and steady cash generation, keeping income-oriented investors interested even amid near-term volatility. How To Earn $500 A Month From AT&T Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings are due tomorrow; headlines will center on subscriber adds/retention, churn, and free cash flow — these metrics will be the immediate drivers of intraday moves and near-term guidance changes. AT&T, Verizon Q1 earnings on deck: Focus on subscribers, FCF numbers
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T kicks off telecom earnings season amid changes to how the sector reports results; investors should expect possible one-time classification changes and increased focus on cash metrics. AT&T Kicks Off Earnings Reports For Telecom Stocks. Why It’s Not Business As Usual.
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s notes shares slipped as investors rotate out of safe-haven trades after a U.S.–Iran truce; that macro flow shift is reducing demand for defensive names like AT&T. AT&T Stock Is Struggling. How Earnings Can Ease Investors’ Price War Worries.
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals: some outlets flag an “alarming pattern” and recent price pressure, suggesting sellers could push shares lower if earnings disappoint. Traders may be primed for a larger move on any soft metrics. AT&T stock price flashes an alarming pattern ahead of earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the Supreme Court is reviewing FCC enforcement authority stemming from past penalties for data-protection failures — an adverse outcome could increase compliance costs or fines. Supreme Court Reviews F.C.C.’s Enforcement Power Against Communications Companies
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.