ProCore Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.35 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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