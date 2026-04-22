HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.79 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $707.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $521.59 and a 1-year high of $715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.76.
Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Large ETF inflows into broad-market products suggest continued demand for S&P 500 exposure, which supports IVV share prices. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Positive Sentiment: Bank optimism and higher earnings forecasts (JPMorgan bullish scenario) provide upside case for the S&P 500, which benefits IVV as the broad-market ETF. The ‘blue sky’ scenario that could take the S&P 500 to 8,000 by year’s end, according to JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst revisions show accelerating S&P 500 EPS and revenue expectations for later 2026, underpinning index-level fundamentals that favor IVV. S&P 500 Earnings: Forward Estimated Growth Is Really Remarkable, Revenue Growth Too
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures ticked higher today as markets looked past Monday’s weakness, offering short‑term support for ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Edge Higher With Eyes On Iran Talks—Apple, UnitedHealth, 3M In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets are waiting on the outcome of Islamabad talks between the U.S. and Iran — a resolution could lift risk sentiment, but uncertainty keeps investors cautious. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Likely to Wait for Islamabad Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional holders made only a tiny reduction to their IVV positions in the latest filing — not material enough to drive price action. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.
- Negative Sentiment: Rally breadth is narrow—coverage notes that a single company has driven a large share of recent S&P earnings revisions, raising concentration risk for IVV at current highs. The narrow foundations of the current rally — one company is responsible for half of S&P 500 earnings revisions
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk from Iran still lingers and is cited as the main near-term downside risk that could reverse recent inflows into equities. S&P 500 Is Near Its Record. Earnings Can Drive It Even Higher.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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