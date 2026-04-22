HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.79 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $707.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $521.59 and a 1-year high of $715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.76.

Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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