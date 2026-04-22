TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 97,659 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 96.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11,752.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAN

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

See Also

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