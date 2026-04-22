Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 343.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Visa makes up 6.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Define Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $309.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

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