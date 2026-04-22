Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $462.99 thousand and $166.51 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00407284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,262,234 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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