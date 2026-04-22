Head to Head Comparison: Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exro Technologies and Key Tronic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.02 -$210.86 million ($0.47) 0.00 Key Tronic $417.53 million 0.07 -$8.32 million ($1.42) -2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Key Tronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies N/A N/A N/A Key Tronic -3.68% -5.08% -1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exro Technologies and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Key Tronic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Exro Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exro Technologies

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Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Key Tronic

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Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

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